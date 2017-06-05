Mid-City community gathers for emergency meeting on gun violence

NEW ORLEANS- Saturday's deadly shooting where three young men were killed struck a personal nerve for Lawrence Williams Jr. His son, 18-year-old Lawrence Williams IV was also shot and killed January 31st at Edna Karr High School.

"He was getting ready to go to the military as well as start his University studies. First time every driving and picked up a friend. And the end result is he's not here today," Williams said.

Williams says he knew Zachary Nelson, the 21-year-old former St. Aug honor student who lost his life over the weekend.

"My heart went out when I saw Zachary. You know, I knew that young man from the barbershop and I would see him then. This just has to stop," Williams said.

Saturday morning's deadly shooting on Tulane Avenue was the start of a violent day where 13 people were shot in a 24 hour period, making it the bloodiest day so far this year.

Monday evening, the Tulane Banks Neighborhood Association held an emergency meeting at 504 Craft Bar Reserve where they discussed safety and crime, trying to get to the root of the problem.

First District Commander Hans Gathier with the New Orleans Police Department says multiple police units were there that night, but even then, he says the suspects in this triple homicide did not care.

"For officers to be within a half a block of this incident and to have the total disregard that they were there as well, also is really just not only frustrating, but it shows the level of violence the people intended to do," Commander Ganthier said.

It's that level of boldness and disregard for life, both the NOPD and Williams say should be the main reason people in the community need to speak up and take action.

"We can't just look the other way anymore. New Orleans has been doing that too long in regards to family. They say charity starts at home. But, it has to be a community involvement now," Williams said.

The Tulane Banks Neighborhood Association says they plan on taking their concerns to city council members Tuesday about ensuring that businesses in their area, are following the proper rules and regulations. There have been several questions in the neighbors about where the party was held the night of the shooting was following protocol.

