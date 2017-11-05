Missing 12-year-old boy from St. Claude neighborhood found

(Image via NOPD) (Photo: WWL)

UPDATE: Around 5 p.m. Saturday, police said Jarmon Davis was found by his mother.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy from the St. Claude neighborhood.

Police say 12-year-old Jarmon Davis left his family’s home in the 2000 block of Port Street to head to school around 6:15 a.m. on Friday. Around noon, Davis’ mother received a call from him stating that he was involved in a fight at school.

Davis did not return home from school later that day and has not been seen that morning.

Davis is described as a five feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and a low fade haircut. He was last seen wearing his school uniform which consists of a royal blue polo-style shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jarmon Davis is asked to call Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

© 2017 WWL-TV