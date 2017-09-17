Missing elderly Northshore man last seen doing yard work at his home

Photo courtesy St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

ABITA SPRINGS, LA. -- - Deputies are looking for for a 77-year-old man who was last seen Friday doing lawn work in front of his house.

Authorities said 77-year-old Robert Anthony Olsen, Sr. was last seen at his home around 4 p.m. off Louisiana Highway 435 near Abita Springs.

Officials said deputies, family, friends, and neighbors have searched the area surrounding the home using K-9, helicopters, ATV's and on foot.

Anyone with information about Olsen is asked to call the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office at (985) 898-2338.

