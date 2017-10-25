Missing man reportedly puts 'Good Bye, Cruel World!' on Facebook before dissappearance

Photo courtesy New Orleans Police Department

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a man who reportedly wrote a strange Facebook status before family and friends could not contact him again.

According to the person who reported 30-year-old Craig Magraff missing, Magraff posted "Good Bye, Cruel World!," as a Facebook status Oct. 19.

Since the posting, Magraff has not been active on Facebook, and police said family and friends have tried to call him, but with no answer.

Anyone with information about Magraff or his whereabouts is asked to call Seventh District detectives (504) 658-6070.

