Missing Pennsylvania man last seen Downtown

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a man with Alzheimer’s disease last seen in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Saturday night.

Authorities said 78-year-old Colie Chappelle was last seen by his wife around 10 p.m. He has recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and suffers from short-term memory loss, police said. Officials added

Chappelle had a Pennsylvania ID card with his name on it when he disappeared.

Anyone with information about Chapelle is asked to call 8th District police as (504) 658-6080.

