(Image via Entergy)

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,800 residents in Mid-City were without power on Monday night.

The Entergy outage map showed that customers were affected from City Park Avenue to Canal Street.

According to Entergy, crews were out around 10 p.m. working to determine the cause of the outage.

Power is estimated to be restored to residents around 12:30 a.m.

© 2017 WWL-TV