Morris Jeff Community School closed due to plumbing issues

NEW ORLEANS -- Morris Jeff Community School is closing due for the rest of Thursday due to plumbing issues in the building, according to officials.

A notice from the principal said students will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Students currently on a field trip can be picked up at 3:30 p.m., and all after-school activities are canceled.

There was no word on if the school will hold classes Friday.

© 2017 WWL-TV