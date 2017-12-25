Mother, infant son killed in Christmas Eve drunk driving crash according to LSP

Police lights.

LORANGER, La. -- A mother and her infant son were killed on Christmas Eve when a drunk driver crashed into their car, according to State Police.

Shelley Mulkey, 19, and her 7-month-old son Ryan McCollum Jr. were killed when 36-year-old Jilliana Pamela Ramsay crashed into their car on LA 1065 on Dec. 24 according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities say Ramsay was impaired and fleeing the scene of a previous crash.

Police say Ramsay was driving at a high rate of speed and swerved slightly to the right, crashing into the rear of the other car and rupturing the gas tank setting both cars on fire.

Ramsay was able to exit her vehicle on her own, but witnesses pulled Mulkey and her fiancée, who was driving the vehicle, from their car and attempted to save their lives. They did not know an infant was also in the car.

Mulkey and her infant son Ryan were both pronounced dead on the scene. Her Fiancee and Ramsey were both taken to the hospital.

Toxicology tests were performed on both drivers and found that Ramsay was impaired at the time of the crash, according to state police. After being released from the hospital, she was arrested for two counts of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run and careless operation.

“Tragically, two completely preventable factors led to this horrific crash,” Louisiana State Police Public Information Officer Dustin Dwight said in a release. “The on-scene supervisor and crash scene investigators determined alcohol impairment and speed were the primary elements that led to this crash. The poor decisions/criminal actions of one person has led to devastating consequences for everyone involved. There is no task more difficult than the one faced by Troopers in making death notification on Christmas Eve.”

The crash remains under investigation.

