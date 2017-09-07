Mother who lost 1-year-old baby finding strength in loved ones
A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held Thursday night in honor of a 1-year-old girl who died in a house fire. The situation is tragic, but the family is finding strength in the support they're getting from others.
WWLTV 10:11 PM. CDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Florida residents evacuating, others staying put as…Sep. 7, 2017, 10:19 p.m.
-
Hurricane Harvey Relief FundAug 28, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
-
Mother who lost 1-year-old baby finding strength in…Sep. 7, 2017, 10:18 p.m.