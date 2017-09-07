Mother who lost 1-year-old baby finding strength in loved ones

NEW ORLEANS -- Surrounded by love, family and friends honored the life of 1-year-old Aa'Myrie Fontenberry.

"We ask you to bind up our broken hearts," said Reverand Gerald Brown, with Grace Fellowship M.B.C.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held Thursday night in honor of a 1-year-old girl who died in a house fire. The situation is tragic, but the family is finding strength in the support they're getting from others.

"At a time like this you need everybody's support," said Mercedes Williams. "It's a wonderful thing when the community comes together and supports one another. We need that in our lives."

Aa'Myrie died early Monday morning, after a fierce fire broke out in a relative's home. The intensity of the flames kept firefighters and family from getting to her.

"I panicked, I honestly did," said family friend LaVada Johnson. "Painstaking, really painstaking and I'm dealing with this as best as I can."

The death has been devastating to the family, especially for her mom, Aaliyah Darjean, who says her daughter was her little princess.

"It's just hurting bad," she said. "I'm just happy I can have so many people lifting me up and keeping me from crying. Just remembering her keeps us happy. All I can do is let her watch over me and guide my way."

The vigil brought tears, hugs and prayer.

"I feel like everybody is sent here for a purpose and her purpose was to make people happy," Aaliyah said. "And she did that, so He needed His angel back home."

With candles lit, every spoken word brought the family strength. And even though a life was taken too soon, this mother knows her princess will always be smiling down.

"I think about her laugh, she was the happiest baby ever," she said. "She's standing right here with us."

The fire is still under investigation.

