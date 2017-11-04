(Image via Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – A double-murder suspect who escaped from jail in Missouri on Oct. 15 was arrested in New Orleans on Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.

William Joshua Carter, 27, escaped from the Pemiscot County Jail along with another inmate, Joseph Latamondeer. Carter was being held on two counts of first-degree murder after he purposefully rammed a vehicle into his estranged wife and another man in June 2016, police in Missouri said.

A nationwide manhunt for Carter was being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service and authorities in Missouri.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, U.S. Marshals contacted Louisiana State Troopers after they suspected Carter was in a building on Loyola Avenue. Around noon, Troopers saw a man fitting Carter's description walking on Claiborne Avenue near Tulane Avenue.

Troopers were able to arrest Carter without incident.

He was then taken to the Orleans Parish Central Lockup where he was booked as a fugitive. He is currently awaiting extradition to Pemiscot County, Missouri.

The other inmate who escaped with Carter, Joseph Latamondeer, remains at large.

