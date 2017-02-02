Muslim community holds meeting, hopes others will put misconceptions aside

KENNER, La. -- It's a discussion held every Wednesday night in Kenner to try and clarify any misconceptions locals may have about the Muslim community.

The event is called 'Coffee, cake and true Islam', at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Center from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, over 30 people showed up from the community.

For one hour, the public is invited into the mosque to ask questions.

Organizers said the purpose of the event is to educate people and get to know their neighbors, talking to them about the true practice of Islam.



Tahir Cheema, Secretary Outreach at Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Center said there are so many stereotypes and misconceptions circulating on social media. He feels this is something that is needed, especially right now.

"We believe that people don't know, that's why they have those misconceptions," Cheema said. "And we believe that education is the only key to remove those misconceptions, and remove that fear so we can all live peacefully."

If you would like more information on the event click here.



(© 2017 WWL)