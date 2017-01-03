Mystery: Metairie man not seen for 5 weeks since truck found abandoned on I-55

METAIRIE, La. -- It was early Nov. 28 the last time anyone saw Kerry Keating.

The 21-year-old Metairie man’s pick-up truck was then found on a desolate stretch of southbound Interstate 55 between Ruddock and LaPlace, leading to more questions for his family than answers.

"We're praying he's still alive," Keating's uncle Patrick Legendre said Tuesday. "We don't know if he's been dropped off somewhere or he's been kidnapped."



Jessica Keating's nephew received an odd phone call from the night her brother Kerry vanished.



“(Kerry) was terrified,” said Jessica Keating, Kerry Keating’s sister. “He was frightened. There was a sense of urgency. My nephew described it as terror in his voice that he was being chased and someone wanted to kill him.”



St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said Keating's truck had a broken rear axel and was obstructing traffic on I-55 when authorities found it.



Deputies searched the entire area under the elevated interstate by foot, boat and four-wheeler. But there was no sign of Keating.



“We did recover his cellphone and his wallet in the vehicle when it was towed by the state police,” Tregre said. “Right now, it's just a big mystery.”



Keating lived at the Flowergate Apartments on Kent Avenue in Metairie. Family members said the day he disappeared, the door to Keating's apartment was left wide open. They said nothing was stolen, but it appeared someone had rummaged through the apartment looking for something.



“His clothes were everywhere,” Jessica Keating said. “The bed looked like it had been turned over and turned back on its right side, (there was) change everywhere.”



Tregre said Keating made a purchase at a Kenner Walmart the night he disappeared but little else is known about his actions.



“We actually have video of him … at a Wal-Mart in Kenner and made a transaction on his credit card,” Tregre said. “He was on video, by himself, leaving the store a few hours prior to his vehicle being recovered on I-55.”



Keating's sister said her brother had some challenges early on, but had recently turned his life around as a sheet metal mechanic's assistant.



Their mother died this past weekend, not knowing what happened to her son.



“On my mother's death bed, I promised her that I would find Kerry and I would not stop until I did,” Jessica Keating said. “The general sense in the family is we're still praying for a miracle. It's been 37 days now. We are holding on tight to our faith that he could still be found alive.”



“We miss him,” Legendre, the uncle, said. “Just something's not right.”



Keating has family members in Ascension Parish and he previously lived in Florida with his mother.



Anyone with information about Kerry Keating's whereabouts is asked to call the St. John Parish Sheriff's tip line at (985) 359-6338.

