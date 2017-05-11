Nagin appears to testify in civil court case

NAGIN generic file photo (Photo: T.J. Pipitone)

NEW ORLEANS -- Former Mayor Ray Nagin was back in a courtroom Thursday.

Nagin was ordered to appear in a civil suit against Fred Heebe and the other owners of the River Birch Landfill.

Now a federal inmate, Nagin was brought into the closed courtroom in cuffs and shackles. He was questioned about payments he may have accepted from River Birch when he was Mayor.

After Hurricane Katrina, Nagin was instrumental in closing a competing landfill operated be Waste Management, the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Nagin was accompanied by his local attorney Robert Jenkins, who said his client cooperated fully, answering questions for nearly five hours.

