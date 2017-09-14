Nearly 400 train for worst case flooding scenario in Tangipahoa Parish

Southeast Louisiana is no stranger to flash flooding. That's why training is essential.

Thursday morning nearly 400 first responders from all over the state and federal agencies took part in a residential flood rescue exercise put on by Gulf States Dive and Rescue, a coalition of law enforcement members across the state.

As part of the drill, organizers set up mock scenarios. They ran the gamut, from medical calls, people stuck in swift water, to homeowners refusing to leave.

The exercise had a worst case scenario. The last call came as if 15 people were trapped inside a building with a roof that was caving in.

It's a lot of work, but Paul Frazier who helped coordinate the exercise says it helps many new first responders get to experience.

"We're trying to create a very emotional situation; we want to create confusion, we want to create that unknowing," Frazier said.

Some like Manchac Volunteer Fire Chief George Coxen who had first-hand experience working the floods in Tangipahoa last year says training like this is critical.

"It's very well needed, you can't train enough."

Organizers are still working on when to bring back another drill. The last one was held in 2010.

