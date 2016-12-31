Need a safe ride home tonight? You have options

MIAMI - DECEMBER 15: Officer Kevin Millan from the City of Miami Beach police department conducts a field sobriety test at a DUI traffic checkpoint December 15, 2006 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2006 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- New Year's Eve is known for glasses of champagne and packed parties. Unfortunately, it's also known for drunk drivers.

Several law enforcement agencies in Louisiana are offering free rides home tonight (and Sunday morning) to anyone who can not find a safe way to get home.

Everyone is encouraged to make plans to get themselves home, whether that be having a designated driver or calling a Taxi or ride hailing service, but if those plans fall through here are a few options:

JEFFERSON PARISH

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office will offer free rides to help keep citizens safe tonight. Call 911 to have a taxi sent to your location. The program will run until midnight on Jan. 1.

Passengers will only be picked up and dropped off within the parish.

NEW ORLEANS

The New Orleans Police Department does not offer a safe ride program, but taxis, ride hailing services and public transportation are available.

RTA's New Year's Weekend Transit Services

Bus Line 5- Marigny'Bywater and Line 55- Elysian Fields busses will stop at Esplanade Avenue. There will be no bus service on Decatur Street due to the anticipated crowd. All other bus lines may be delayed due to heavy traffic and crowds this weekend. The full bus schedule is available here.

The Riverfront Street car will stop service at 7 p.m. due to the anticipated crowds. Service will resume at 6 a.m. Sunday morning (Jan. 1)

The Algiers/Canal Street Ferry will operate extended hours until 1:15 a.m. New Year's Day. The final departure from Algiers Point will be at 1 a.m. The Final departure from Canal Street will be at 1:15 a.m. The vessel will be out of service immediately before and after the firework show on the riverfront.

Uber, Lyft and several taxi services will all be running in New Orleans as well for New Years Eve, though rate hikes will be in effect for some services.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

St. Tammany Deputies will offer safe rides home to anyone living in the parish. People who need a safe ride home can call the non-emergency line at 985-898-2338.

SLIDELL

The Slidell Police Department will offer free rides to Slidell residents this weekend. Officers will attempt to find a safe way for non-residents to get home as well if they're in the area and need help. Call the police department at (985) 643-3131.

MANDEVILLE

The Mandeville Police Department will offer rides home to city residents. Anyone who needs a ride can call the department's non-emergency number at 985-626-9711.

COVINGTON

The Covington Police Department will offer rides home to anyone at a business within the city limits and needs a ride home within a reasonable distance. Call 985-892-8500.

ST. CHARLES PARISH

St. Charles Parish residents can call 985-626-9711 for an officer with the police department to pick them up and take them home.

St. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH

The Sheriff's Office will offer safe rides for parish residents. Call the St. John Sheriff's Office at 985-652-6338. The program will last until 1 p.m. on Jan. 1.

(© 2017 WWL)