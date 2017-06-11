Neighborhood sells raffle tickets to buy crime cameras

NEW ORLEANS – Residents in the Lower Garden District are taking matters into their own hands after noticing a spike in crime in the last couple of weeks.

The Coliseum Square Association is seeking to sell 200 raffle tickets to raise money to install as many as 40 security cameras across the Lower Garden District. The cameras will be monitored by Project NOLA, a non-profit networked crime camera system.

Each ticket cost $105 and the CSA tells Eyewitness News that they have sold 65 tickets so far. The grand prize winner will win $10,000 when the raffle ends on June 30.

Residents say they tried to talk with New Orleans Police for more patrols, but the department said it was understaffed and underfunded. If NOPD can’t have eyes and ears on the streets, then the neighborhood would find its own.

“If we can just flood the area with cameras, we are sending a message ‘if you are going to come in here and commit a crime, you are going to be on camera and you are going to get caught,’” Crime and Safety Chairman Ryan Kropog said.

One resident tells WWL-TV that he already has a camera on his property and NOPD have used his footage to solve more than 20 crimes.

For now, the CSA will continue to sell their raffles to help make its neighborhood safer. Click here to buy a ticket to enter for your chance to win $10,000.

© 2017 WWL-TV