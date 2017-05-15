New charge filed against Uptown plastic surgeon

(Photo: Photo courtesy The New Orleans Advocate EXCLUSIVE TO WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS – An Uptown plastic surgeon who last week had rape and video voyeurism charges against him dismissed will be back in court Tuesday morning after the District Attorney's Office charged him with a new crime.

According to court records, Doctor Alireza ‘Ali’ Sadeghi now faces one count of negligent injuring, the apparent start of a plea agreement between him and prosecutors.

Sadeghi had faced trial on charges of second-degree rape and video voyeurism based on allegations from his former wife.

The negligent injuring charge filed against Sadeghi is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum prison sentence of six months and a $500 fine.

A jury in March found Sadeghi, a breast-reconstruction specialist, not guilty of separate video voyeurism. In that case, he was accused of videotaping his patients, some of whom were nude and unconscious.

