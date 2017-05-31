KENTWOOD – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man involved in a standoff and deputy-involved shooting had "prepared for war" before ultimately surrendering Monday.

Deputies received a call around 11:23 a.m. Monday in reference to a disturbance with weapons at a home on Highway 1054 in Kentwood. The caller said Bryan Menard, 26, was threatening family members with a shotgun before leaving the scene.

Family members told deputies that Menard stole a .30-06 rifle from a neighboring home before making his way to his grandparents' home. Menard crawled under the home then surprised the family and ordered one family member to retrieve his grandfather’s shotguns and ammunition. He then fled the scene with the two shotguns, leaving the stolen rifle behind.

Deputies began searching the area for Menard when Tangipahoa Parish 911 received a call from a woman on Hayden Road who said she was being held against her will inside her vehicle. Deputies later learned that Menard was holding the woman at gunpoint.

Deputies responded to Hayden Road and found the woman and Menard sitting inside a vehicle. Menard allowed the woman to run away from the vehicle and he aimed a shotgun at deputies.

“At this time, deputies gave numerous loud verbal commands for Menard to put down his weapon, which he refused to do and fired several shots at deputies,” a statement from TPSO said. “Fragments from the shotgun blast struck one deputy in the arm, another in the head, and one K-9 in the face resulting in minor injuries.”

Deputies returned fire as Menard continued shooting before fleeing into a nearby wooded area.

“Within a 15-minute time span, several agencies arrived to assist the TPSO in capturing this heinous individual,” TPSO said.

Menard was taken into custody a short time later without further incident.

Investigators later learned from the hostage that Menard appeared out of the wooded area near her home and told her to drive while he consumed methamphetamine.

The woman was able to text 911, identify who was holding her captive and provide updated locations as she drove around the Wilmer and Kentwood area.

“The victim reported that Menard warned her he would use her as a ‘human shield’ if approached by law enforcement,” TPSO said.

Investigators say Menard admitted to ingesting meth before and during his crime spree. He also admitted to threatening to kill the woman while she drove. He also said he “prepared for war” by reloading his weapons before fleeing into the woods but later “got tired of waiting” and surrendered.

Menard was found to be in possession of meth and a shotgun at the time of his capture.

Menard was booked with aggravated burglary, armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of CDS II, three counts of attempted first degree murder of a police officer, injuring or harming a police dog, probation violation and failure to appear.

