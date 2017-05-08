New Iberia RV Resort

Cool off at the Isle of Iberia RV Resort! The RV Resort has 185 available hookup sites for recreation vehicles, a clubhouse, 9,000 sq. ft. of water features including a pool, lazy river, splash pad and swim-up bar, a fishing pond and a 40x40 deck that is used for entertainment and movies by the pool. With great entertainment on select weekends and activities ongoing, the Isle of Iberia is the best place to relax, recharge and repeat.

While you camp at the Isle of Iberia, visit some of Iberia Parish’s world renowned attractions. Other adventures include the newly expanded Tabasco Factory and Country Store, Restaurant 1868 and Jungle Gardens all on Avery Island, the Shadows-on-the-Teche plantation home and gardens, Jeanerette Museum, Bayou Teche Museum, Conrad Rice Mill, which is America’s oldest operating rice mill and exotic Jefferson Island Rip Van Winkle Gardens where you can dine at Café Jefferson or bird watch at Rip’s Rookery.

Iberia Parish has something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Plan your trip at IberiaTravel.com today. Are you ready to Geaux!

