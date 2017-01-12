New mobile traffic cameras catching speeders in school zones

NEW ORLEANS -- The city recently deployed new mobile traffic cameras this week, placing them in unmarked cars and school zones.

Many drivers traveling in Algiers were caught off guard.

"I didn't see the cameras, but I did see a sign saying that they had cameras," Algiers resident Mari Chell said.

The new mobile traffic cameras are part of the city and the police department's push, aimed at cracking down on speeders racing through school zones.

The first wave rolled out January 9. Five mobile cameras are currently on the road, with five more on the way. The city also plans on adding 45 stationary cameras across the area.

Traffic citations are issued if you are going six miles per hour above the speed limit in a school zone, and more than 10 mph in a non-school zone.

Andy Perez who lives in Algiers said it's about time something was done about the drivers who speed through his neighborhood.

"Not only cars; I've seen at Rent-A-Center truck, but it was like 10 p.m., going like 60 miles an hour," Perez said.

Other Algiers residents agreed.

"I think it's excellent," Algiers resident Rochell Gorden said. "And a lot of people speed. And I blow my horn and I'm like 'stop, stop, stop.' I think as long as they catch one or two and they stop I think they've done a good job."

Municipal fines for speeding in New Orleans range from $157.50 if a driver is going up to 9 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, to $282.50 for 15 to 20 miles per hour over the posted limit.

New Orleans Police Department said the cameras are there to reduce accidents and increase public safety. Mari Chell however, does not approve of them.

"That's not a good way to enforce it," Chell said. "And really people need to see the police, not the cars, because most people are not going to pay (the tickets) anyway."

City leaders said the revenue from the traffic safety camera program goes directly into the city's general fund.

Officials added the additional traffic safety cameras are expected to bring in a net of $5 million in 2017.



