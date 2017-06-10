New National World War II Museum permanent exhibit details home front

NEW ORLEANS – The National World War II Museum dedicated a new permanent exhibit Saturday that tells the story of the road to war.

“The Arsenal of Democracy: The Herman and George Brown Salute to the Home Front” details political discord in the prewar years, the terror of the Pearl Harbor Attacks and the experience of ordinary Americans on the home front.

The new exhibit will be located on the second floor of the museum’s Louisiana Memorial Pavilion.

