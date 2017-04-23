New ordinances aim to provide safety for bike riders, drivers

04112014-chef-bicycle-fatal.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- A new set of ordinances passed by the City Council aims to reduce the number of cyclists killed by cars.

Ghost bikes appear all over the city. They serve of markers for cyclists killed by car accidents.

"They've been blowing at us to get out the way and we're in the bike lane," said Yvette Holden.



The complaint is very similar with solo riders who said they're shown no respect.



"Especially the little narrow neighborhood street, a car will come up behind and honk you're supposed to get out of the way," said Sam Spencer.

Many bicyclists agree on views about drivers.



"Well, I do think that they are impatient, which is crazy because we're the Big Easy," said Nick Reed, founder of the Get Up And Ride, a social bike group.



Now, the new laws will require drivers to leave ample space for bicyclists.



"And that's all I would like to tell them, I would like ya'll to respect us on these bikes," said Holden.



Those Eyewitness News talked with said safer conditions are better for everyone, especially as many say biking helps reduce pollution.



"We're not trying to harm anybody, we're just trying to ride our bikes," said Spencer.



Also to prevent further injuries, driving in a bike lane will be prohibited unless it's to park.



"When the one lane for cars gets busy, if one car jumps into that bike lane which is nice and wide, it's going to be followed by others," said Spencer.



However, the laws also address cyclists. Riders have to stay on the right-hand side of the road. They must have lights, and bells to warn others.



"We film our ride just in case someone else were to get hurt, at least we have a camera to show the police that we were obeying the rules," said Holden.



The safety laws were passed after a year-long study by the Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Committee.

The new laws will go into effect 10 days after being signed off by Mayor Mitch Landrieu. He is expected to sign them within a week.

© 2017 WWL-TV