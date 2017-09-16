New Orleans charter group to open school in Little Rock

Image via Twitter: Einstein Charter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An organization that runs four charter schools in New Orleans has been approved to operate a school in Arkansas.

Einstein Charter Schools of New Orleans said Friday it has been authorized by the Arkansas State Board of Education to open a new K-3 school in the Little Rock School District.

The group's news release says it's the first "New Orleans-grown" charter group to replicate its program in another state.

Most public schools in New Orleans are charter schools - taxpayer-funded public schools run by independent organizations under charters approved by state or local education officials.

Einstein's release says its schools in New Orleans serve 1,400 K-10 students.

