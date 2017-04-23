New Orleans family endlessly searches for remains of Korean War soldier

NEW ORLEANS -- They were little girls at the time. Jeraldine Galle was 12-years-old, Yvonne Augustine was 10 and Claudel Hudson was only 8. The three sisters are now in their 70’s and 80’s.

Despite the time that has passed, the women vividly remember the day the U.S. Army knocked on their door.

"Mama screamed so loud that I came from the kitchen to see what was wrong," Galle said, "And that's when they sat us down to let us know that they were here concerning our brother Herman Dungen, who was lost in the war."

It was December 1950 when 18-year-old Corporal Herman James Dungen Jr, who was serving in the Korean War, was captured.

"I remember the grief," Yvonne Augustine said, "And from that time on, my momma kept a lamp in the window. A light in the window. And the significance of that lamp was, he was coming home."

Dungen never returned. The light their mother placed outside as a symbol, still burns.

"My uncle got shot," Sgt. Emanuel Hudson said, "Nobody did nothing for him. The Koreans marched him around. And they marched him around until he was dehydrated. It was winter time. He had an open bullet wound on him. And he passed."

The family was awarded a Purple Heart for Dungen's bravery, but sadly, lost it after Hurricane Katrina. Hudson says Korea eventually returned the remains of the fallen to the U.S. Army, but his uncle still never made it home. Now, Hudson leads the charge for his family, endlessly searching for his uncle's remains.

"Everyday I’m on the computer. I'm on my cell phone. And I’m looking for something that pops into my head, I send it off to Washington," Sgt. Hudson said.

It's a pain familiar to many families across the United States. According to the Defense POW/ MIA Accounting Agency website, there were more than 35 POW's from Louisiana and nearly 80 missing in action just from the Korean War.

"When me and my wife went to Washington, we saw 400 families that were there trying to get answers to their loved ones. And a lot of them were just being told, if they disappeared on the water, there's nothing we could do," Sgt. Hudson said.

This weekend, the family held a small celebration after being given a Purple Heart replacement, along with seven other medals. In the midst of their happiness however, there is still a void.



"I'm entrusted by three ladies that I love. They entrusted me to do this. And I don't want to let them down," Sgt. Hudson.

It is Sgt. Hudson's mission to find his uncle’s remains that keeps the light his grandmother first placed on her porch, burning.

Hudson is now waiting to hear back from the Army after sending them DNA samples to see if they could find a match.

