New Orleans' first 'cat café' set to open next week

This Way Up (Photo: Image by Chris Winsor, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - New Orleans’s first “cat café” is set to open next week.

The Crescent City Cat Club has partnered with the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter to move 19 cats into its adoption facility at 1021 Marigny Street in Downtown New Orleans.

The cat club will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 4. For a small fee, patrons can hang out with 10-15 cats at a time, including outside in a “catio” courtyard.

According to the CCCC website, a "Cat Club Basic" membership costs $7 and is good for one day's visit. For $10, you can purchase the "Cat Club Plus" membership which includes a free beverage and snack.

“Meet friends (furry and otherwise) and relax in our meet-and-greet rooms, our catio and our kitten room,” the CCCC says on its website.

According to the organization’s Indiegogo campaign, the goal of the club is to “provide a calm, upbeat environment for folks to visit and perhaps adopt cats and kittens from local shelters.”

Cat Cafés have become a national trend, with some locations offering coffee while cuddling with kittens.

Want to know more about the CCCC? You can call 1-833-NOLACat or send an email to info@crescentcitycatclub.org





