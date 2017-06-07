New Orleans metro area a millennial hot spot, Time magazine says

new orleans skyline generic.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – This city is known for Carnival, Bourbon Street and good food.

It’s also now known as one of the top five metro in the United States pulling in millennials, those in the 25- to 34-year-old range, according to a report from Time magazine.

The New Orleans-Metairie metro area saw an influx of 5,199 millennials between 2010 and 2015, an increase of 8.5 percent, the fifth highest rank in the survey conducted by the Urban Land Institute.

The only areas hotter for millennials than New Orleans are Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.; Richmond, Va.; Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.; and Memphis, Tenn., respectively.

Cities such as New York and Los Angeles remain millennial magnets, but they aren’t even in the top five.

