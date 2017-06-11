Missing woman last seen in French Quarter, police say

NEW ORLEANS – Police are trying to locate a woman who was last seen on Canal Street earlier this month.

According to New Orleans Police, Emma Eallem, 38, was last seen on June 3 near the intersection of Royal and Canal Streets. She has not been seen or heard from since being dropped off at that location.

Eallem was reported missing to NOPD Sunday. Police did not provide any additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District at 504-658-6040.

