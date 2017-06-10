New Orleans Pride Parade rolls through French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – A message of equality paraded down the streets of the French Quarter Tuesday night in True New Orleans fashion.

The annual New Orleans Pride Parade featured celebrity Grand Marshal Kelly Ripa. Hundreds of spectators watched floats, marching groups and costumed performers.

Though the event is a celebration for the LGBTQ community, it is also a movement for tolerance.

“Because it’s a human right and just trying to encourage other people to come into whatever they are, whatever they want to be,” one participant told WWLTV.

This year is the third year for the New Orleans Pride Parade, which is held each year at the end of Pride Week.

