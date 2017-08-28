NEW ORLEANS- Right outside of his Lakeview home, Daniel Nettles shoveled out dirt from a catch basin.

"Just try to scoop the best you can. I'm not sure when it would get cleaned out if I'm not doing it," Nettles said.

With Tropical Storm Harvey bringing potentially heavy downpours, Nettles said he is doing what he needs to do to prepare.

"It's definitely best to be prepared and try to get ahead of things. 'Cause once the water starts coming, there's nothing you can do," Nettles said.

Nettles' neighbor, Nick Fleming, says the water did come just a few weeks ago.

"You can tell when the rain comes down, usually it'll drain, but, within the last couple of times, even after the rain stops, the water is still coming up," Fleming said.

With rain lingering on his block, plus the recent problems plaguing Pump Station #6, Fleming can't help but get angry.

"It's really disappointing to see the state that the pumps are in, with the amount of money that's come through over the last 12 years through the federal government. We would've expected these things to have been addressed by now," Fleming said.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu, along with city leaders held a press conference Monday afternoon, saying that while one pump is down at Pump Station #6, which covers Lakeview, improvements are being made on the pump systems across the city.

"All the other pumps at pump 6 were working. A, B, it's just C went down. As I stated earlier, the motor had burned up. The team's out there right now," Paul Rainwater, Interim Director with the Sewerage and Water Board, said.

As rain bands from Tropical Storm Harvey move into Greater New Orleans, the mayor says schools will be closed Tuesday. He's urging people to stay inside.

"Out of an abundance of caution, given the day tomorrow, given the condition that we're in, this is really the best course of action," Landrieu said.

Until Harvey's threat passes, Nettles and his neighbors plan on staying alert, cleaning catch basins themselves and making sure they are doing everything they can to keep the rain flowing down the drain.

