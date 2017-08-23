New Orleans still vulnerable as Harvey reforms in Gulf

(Photo: TJ Pipitone/WWL-TV, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - As Tropical Depression Harvey re-forms in the Gulf of Mexico, the city of New Orleans is preparing for more heavy rains this weekend.

New Orleans is still vulnerable to flooding with 15 out of 200 drainage pumps still out of service.

The New Orleans Police Department has staged barricades in the areas prone to flooding, including the city’s underpasses. The city also has high water vehicles ready to respond in an emergency.

The Sewerage and Water Board and private contractors continue to work around the clock to fix the broken pumps as well as the power generating turbines.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu admits the city’s drainage system will remain in a weakened state until vital repairs are made.

