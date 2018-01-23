New security measures in the works after Gentilly school shooting

GENTILLY - In the wake of a shooting outside Net Charter High School, residents are questioning their safety and school officials are working to update security measures.

Police say a truck drove by the school and fired three shots at a group of students. One student was hospitalized for an abrasion and two others are under investigation after one tested positive for gun shot residue and another had live ammunition.

School principal Elizabeth Ostberg said all students are searched each day and police are still investigating whether or not there were any weapons on campus. She also says any parent who signed up for alerts received updates on the situation multiple times throughout the day Monday, but parents felt left in the dark.

"It was really terrifying not knowing," one parent said Monday. "It's hard. I wish they would just let us know."

Residents were equally stunned.

"I'm surprised because it's a quiet area, in a quiet neighborhood so it goes to show that in a neighborhood any day something can happen," Frank Smith said.

Monday's shooting comes as two other shootings made national headlines.

"We've had three school shootings since yesterday morning in this country," Moms Demand Action Louisiana Chapter Leader Martha Alguera said. "Kentucky, here in New Orleans and a small town in Texas."

The Net Charter High School principal will be working with NOPD to implement new safety policies and procedures in light of the shooting, but residents aren't sure that will do any good.

"You can't stop it. No matter what you do or how you do it, it's not gonna stop," Smith said about gun violence. "And I'm sorry this world has turned into that situation."

Advocates against gun violence say until more is done at the legislative level, kids will continue to be at risk.

"That's a really sad reality for our students to have to face," Alguera said.

The NOPD says they have no additional information about this incident. They continue to search for the people responsible.



