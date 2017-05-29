NEW ORLEANS -- New video Eyewitness News has obtained shows the struggle before a Louisiana Supreme Court police officer shot a man.

"As I turned up St. Louis Street, I saw a white male; he was in the middle of the street he was acting really belligerent," said Darnell Ruth.

Ruth was visiting from Baton Rouge Saturday night when a commotion made him take out his phone and hit record.

"He was stopping moving cars from coming by, just yelling out political things," Ruth said. "He was yelling out things about, why isn't nobody listening to me, saying things about Donald Trump."

Not too long after, he said a police officer pulled up in an unmarked car.

"He just jumped out of it and started tussling with the guy," said Ruth.

The fight would continue for almost a minute. Another witness captured video of the fight from above. Ruth said the police officer asked bystanders to call 911. After quite a struggle the man who State Police have identified as 23-year-old Daniel Mathena is able to turn over the officer. Then it appears, according to Ruth, Mathena tries to swing at the officer. Then, on the video, a loud shot rings out.

Ruth took off running and returned after police swarmed in.

"The guy who tried to help him out to try and stop the bleeding, he was still trying to tussle with that guy, and the guy yelled, just stop it, just calm down," said Ruth.

The video has been shared hundreds of times, making it all even more surprising for some in the French Quarter.

"Pretty shocked, you expect on Bourbon on or on the other side of Bourbon, but you don't expect it here," said Mark Raeder who owns Vapor Eyez just a block away from the shooting.

Ruth said considering the struggle he witnessed, he's glad something worse didn't occur.

"I thank God that I wasn't driving down that street at that time because there's no telling what he could have you know, try to reach in my car do something to me or grab me," he said.

Mathena's mother told us her son is still in the hospital, but could not say more because her lawyer has instructed her not to comment further. The family is originally from Houston. Mathena was here visiting this past weekend.

Louisiana State Police are overseeing the investigation into what happened. They have not released the identity of the officer.

