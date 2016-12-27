New year brings new safety plans to Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans has a big weekend ahead.

Not only are people welcoming 2017 here, but many will fill the Superdome for the upcoming Sugar Bowl game.

On Tuesday, city officials and law enforcement held a press conference to go over how they're trying to make this weekend a safe one for all visitors.

Bourbon Street is usually alive with people having a good time.

"We're kicking around, having some food, doing some shopping and taking in some music," said Jason Nemitz.

However, with News Years Eve and a bowl game right around the corner, city officials said they're doing what they can to try and prevent things like last month's deadly shooting from happening again.

"I always have concerns for the safety of the tourists and my employees," said co-owner of Tropical Isle, Earl Bernhardt.

At a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Mitch Landrieu as well as other top officials, all went over some of the security plans they have for this weekend.

MORE: Bourbon Street to be pedestrian mall for New Year's weekend

"I am going to announce a longer-term plan within the next 30 days or so," Landrieu said. "In the short-term, that is beginning now, we are increasing security in the French Quarter for New Year's Eve and for the Sugar Bowl."

Visitors said increased security brings them peace of mind.

“I think anytime you have a strong police presence you have a different sense of safety and things will be okay and you'll have a good time," said Sarah Kremer.

In addition to having 25-30 light towers and extra patrols in the area, officials said people will notice something else.

“We also are now declaring Bourbon Street a pedestrian street only," Landrieu said. "It’ll be closed to vehicular traffic.”

Law enforcement will also look different.

"You'll also see members of our Department and State Police in tactical gear, to make sure we are prepared to deter any terrorist event or mass casualty event and to respond to it, if it should happen," NOPD Superintendent, Michael Harrison.

Bernhardt welcomes extra security.

“Well I think the solution is proactive policing," he said. "I know back years ago when all the night clubs were allowed to have their own off-duty police details we didn't have this problem."

However, Bernhardt also has questions about closing the street to cars. He said he hopes for more information from officials what the plan will be.

"Well, they're going to have to give us some time in the morning for our deliveries because when we have a real busy weekend," Bernhardt said. "We have to get Saturday deliveries and Sunday deliveries. We're willing to try and work together because we have to do this. Unfortunately violence has become nationwide, it's not just in New Orleans. So we have to come up with a solution and I think if everybody can come together, we can make it happen."

Visitors also applaud the city's safety efforts, but say in the end, no matter where you are crime happens and people need to be responsible for their actions.

"Real bad guys don't care," said Jason Nemitz. "They're going to do bad stuff no matter what. I think if you're aware of what's going on around you and use your head a little bit, it's pretty much like any place else."

Officials said there are no threats to the New Orleans area this weekend, however, Mayor Landrieu said closing Bourbon Street to cars will hopefully prevent an event like what happened at a Christmas market in Berlin, from happening here.

Landrieu said when it comes to Bourbon Street safety, a long-term plan will be announced in the next 30 or so days.

(© 2016 WWL)