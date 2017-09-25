NFL anthem protests causing division?

NEW ORLEANS – The national anthem protests by NFL players have become so divisive that many people do not want to talk about it openly.

Eyewitness News gave viewers a different way to voice their opinion about the issue.

Edwards Chervenak, a political science professor and director of the University of New Orleans Survey Research Center.

“He ran a divisive campaign. The way he talked about minorities and women,” Chervenak said.

Chervenak says that President Trump’s presidency continues to do the same.

"Would you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say get that son of -- off the field right now?" President Trump said at a rally last week about the NFL players’ protests.

While the president and NFL players may be outspoken, many may not be comfortable sharing their thoughts.

So Eyewitness News asked many people to write down what they really think about the NFL anthem protests and asked them to put their responses in a box anonymously.

By the end of the day about 20 responses were put in the box. Some of those comments are as follows:

"I honestly don't think it matters as much as people make it seem. You see most people are white who talk about it being disrespectful."



"Having lived through the 60’s in a tunnel I feel like we are going back to the darkness."



"People go to sports for entertainment and get away from everything people will stop watching."

Six people wrote down something in opposition of the protests and four wrote something in support and five were in the middle stating that the president’s remarks are a distraction from the real issues.

"It's a good thing if we can resolve the division, it's good to have the conversation,” Chervenack said.

Chervenack says if people disagree to the extent they stop talking to each other, that is when new problems arise.

