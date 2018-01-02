N.O. Advocate: NOPD homicide commander accused of workplace harassment

NOPD Lt. Jimmie Turner

NEW ORLEANS -- The head of the New Orleans Police Department’s homicide unit has been sidelined, at least for now.

Lt. Jimmie Turner is under internal investigation after an internal complaint accused him of “unwelcome touching of subordinates and fostering a hostile workplace,” The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The newspaper, citing four police sources, said the complaint also allegedly included allegations of racially and sexually charged comments directed at detectives.

Turner declined to comment to The Advocate.

NOPD spokesman Beau Tidwell confirmed to the newspaper that Turner has been transferred to desk duty outside the homicide unit pending the outcome of the investigation. He did not specify where Turner is now working.

The rest of this story can be found at TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com.

© 2018 WWL-TV