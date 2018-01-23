N.O. airport sets new traveler record with more than 12 million in 2017

The Louis Armstrong International Airport has set a new record for the total number of passengers served in 2017 with 12,009,512 travelers. That number follows 11.1 passengers in 2016 and 10.6 million in 2015, according to the airport’s website.



Additionally, the airport has seen an overall increase of 35 percent in total passengers since 2010.



The airport also announced several new flights in 2017 including:



- Allegiant Air announced non-stop flights to Raleigh-Durham and Cleveland

- British Airways launched four times weekly, nonstop flights to London-Heathrow, a new international destination from MSY, and announced the addition of a fifth frequency in October 2017.

- Southwest Airlines began seasonal service to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Condor Airlines launched seasonal, nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany, a new international destination from MSY.

- Vacation Express added more flights to Cancun, Mexico, for the 2017 season.

- Alaska Airlines and Virgin America began daily nonstop service to San Francisco.

- Frontier Airlines launched service to four cities including two new destinations with Islip and Providence and two existing destinations with San Antonio and Austin .

- The fifth weekly flight to London-Heathrow with British Airways began.

- Spirit Airlines added nonstop service to four cities including daily service to Boston, Newark, and Tampa, and four times per week flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul.



Due to the additional flights in 2017, the average daily carrier seats improved to 21,266. Average daily departures also increased from 146 flights to 150 flights, the airport reports.



New flights are set to launch for 2018 as well:



- Delta Air Lines will begin twice weekly service to Seattle and Boston

- Spirit Airline will begin seasonal, non-stop service to Columbus.

- Southwest Airlines will begin flights to two non-stop destinations including Sacramento and san Jose, along with its first international flight from New Orleans to Cancun. Each will begin with one weekly frequency.

- Spirit Airline will launch four flights per week from New Orleans to Atlantic City International Airport.

- Vacation Express will expand service to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic



“As a top travel destination in 2018, we are in a position to see even more tourism growth during our tricentennial year. As construction progresses on the new North Terminal, which will be complete in February 2019, we will continue to open the doors to new opportunities for the people, businesses and visitors in our city,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said in a release.



