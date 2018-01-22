N.O. East residents say lack of lighting to blame for fatal accidents

Two fatal crashes in two days at the same location have residents wondering if a lack of lighting is the problem. Both crashes happened on I-10 West at the Morrison exit and New Orleans East residents say the interstate lights have been off for weeks.

"It's very dark," resident Vicky Davenport said. "A lot of lights are out. We've been to a lot of community meetings. They put new lights in and they keep going out."

"It's pretty dark out here. We do have problems with street lights. I've made several calls," another resident said.

Nothing was done until two people died on I-10 West at the Morrison exit within the last two days. On Monday, crews were out repairing the lights.

Residents say it's too little too late.

"Across the board, you come up with a topic and I feel we're being neglected," one resident said. "I don't know what the answer is. I don't know the reason for it, but yeah I feel like we're on the back burner."

WWL reached out to the city and was told the lighting on I-10 is the responsibility of the Department of Transportation and Development. Regardless of whose job it is to keep the lights on in the East, residents say this is a common theme. They say since Katrina, their community has yet to come back and they're left feeling cut off from the rest of New Orleans.

"We're back home, the city is back and running but yet we feel like refugees in our own home," a resident said. "How can that be?"

Director of the Department of Public Works, Dani Galloway, released the following statement on the matter:

"Since 2010, DPW has repaired over 71,127 streetlights and now over 99 percent are operational. The City repaired the lights at I-10/Morrison and I-10/Read Blvd. in July and December 2017. Unfortunately, the streetlight poles have been knocked down as a result of several accidents, leading to a bulk of outages.



The City is currently under a CEA agreement with the DOTD to have new streetlights installed at I-10/Morrison and I-10/Read Blvd. DPW will be sending crews out tomorrow to assess the remaining outages. In order to prevent poles from being knocked down, DPW is working with DOTD to redesign the types and location of the lights. DPW estimates the project will go out to bid in May 2018 and will begin construction in November 2018."

