N.O. East residents say lack of police presence, size of district adds to crime problem

NEW ORLEANS -- Crime in New Orleans East has local business owners and community leaders worried.

Many said they feel a majority of the crime is centered around the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road.

"It causes me concern to know there's still criminal activity going on in that area, especially near Downman," Sylvia Richard said.

Richard is the President of the East New Orleans Neighborhood Commission. New Orleans East is her home, which is why she works so hard to make it safer.

"This is the Christmas season, people are out there shopping," Richard said. "Folks that are going to be doing something wrong, know that there's the cover of the activity of crowds of money available. So I'm sure that's not just in New Orleans East. I'm sure that's happening in other areas as well."

Recently the community's seen their share of crime. Tuesday evening, five people became victims of a kidnapping and armed robbery. According to crimemapping.com several other crimes have taken place around the area, from burglaries to assault.

Juliet Kemper, who works at a restaurant on Chef Menteur Highway, wants more officers patrolling her neighborhood.

"Police presence is important and you call the police. You never see them. Um, you never even see them driving around. You know and that would help a whole lot around here," Kemper said.

However, with only one NOPD District covering such a large area, people said they understand it’s a challenge to police New Orleans East.

"New Orleans East is a very vast and very large area that they have to patrol,” Richard said. “And they're doing, I'd say a good job. But naturally, when it happens in a particular area, you're concerned that the police will be able to respond quickly."

Richard said despite what many may think New Orleans East is not littered with crime. She does believe being aware of what's happening around you and reporting it can help make the community she loves better.

"We do feel like we have one of the best neighborhoods in the New Orleans area,” she explain. “So we're just going to stay vigilant and be positive and hope everything and everyone will have a good holiday season and a safe one at that."

