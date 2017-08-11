N.O. pump issues could spill into Jefferson Parish, officials worry

(Photo: Monteverde, Daniel)

Could New Orleans’ pump problems spill over into Metairie and Jefferson?

Jefferson Parish officials believe so and will discuss the issue this afternoon during a 4 p.m. press conference during which time they will give an update on their own pumps.

Sewerage & Water Board Pump Station No. 6 was built across the 17th Street Canal on the Orleans-Jefferson line and drains parts of Old Metairie and Jefferson. In New Orleans, it drains parts of Mid-City, Hollygrove and Carrollton.

But six of the 15 pumps -- including four drainage pumps -- are out of service.

The city’s ability to pump stormwater was nearly crippled after an electrical fire caused a control panel on a turbine that generates electricity for many of the city’s pumps to stop working, officials have said.

The turbine was slowly being returned to service Friday.

At Pump Station No. 6, work to repair the constant pumps was expected to be done by Sept. 5, according to Sewerage & Water Board documents.

Work on one drainage pump is expected to be done next week, while work on two others is scheduled to wrap Sept. 30, according to S&WB documents.

An emergency contract has been requested for the fourth pump.

© 2017 WWL-TV