N.O. road repair projects fall behind schedule

NEW ORLEANS -- Plans to repair some city streets are turning out to be just as bumpy.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that bids for 30 street-repair projects were supposed to be accepted by the end of July but that only five are expected to meet that deadline.

The other bids are caught up in environmental and historic-preservation reviews. Those studies are necessary since the work is being paid for with FEMA money.

The eight-year effort is expected to cost more than $9 billion. The initial $2.5 billion FEMA-funded part of the street overhaul was announced last year with a promise from city leads that at the peak of the program they'd announce a new contract every week.

