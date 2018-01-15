Three houses catch fire on Banks Street in Mid-City

(Photo: Steve Wolfram)

NEW ORLEANS -- Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Mid-City.

According to the NOFD, the fire is in the 3000 block of Banks Street, a residential neighborhood.

Witnesses on the scene say that the fire spread between three houses, one of which was destroyed. No injuries have been reported so far, but our reporters were told that a kitten is missing.

Reports of the fire starting coming in just before noon on Jan. 15.

Reports of the fire starting coming in just before noon on Jan. 15.

