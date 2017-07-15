NOFD: Fire breaks out in Mardi Gras World den

Photo via ThinkStock

NEW ORLEANS -- A fire broke out in a den owned by Blaine Kern’s Mardi Gras World Saturday morning, according to officials.

While workers were welding a prop structure in the den, a moderate sized fire broke out according to a release from the New Orleans Fire Department. Officials said firefighters worked quickly to keep the flames and damage to a minimum. The den only received smoke damage, and the structure is still intact, according to NOFD.

A second alarm was called shortly after NOFD arrived around 10 a.m. as a precaution because of the size and type of building where the fire happened. Officials said the fire was under control in less than 20 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire.



