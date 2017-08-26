MEMPHIS – An operator of the New Orleans Fire Department was killed by crossfire during a shooting outside a Memphis nightclub early Saturday morning.

NOFD Operator Gregory J. Howard, 37, was near the Mynt Lounge when the shooting occurred and was struck and killed by crossfire, according to NOFD.

According to local news outlets, Howard was in town for a basketball tournament for law enforcement and first responders.

Sources say at least two shooters fired toward a crowd near the club.

Howard was a nine year veteran of the NOFD and leaves behind a wife and two children, according to the fire department.

Nearby business owners told WREG-TV, news partners of WWL, that they are shocked by the incident.

“I am just devastated that he got out of his car and he’s dead,” local business owner Juliet Wingo said.

“Someone has to call his wife and say your husband or your son is gone.”

According to the Memphis Police Department, no arrests have been made in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

