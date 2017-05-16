NOFD: Two-alarm fire after boat explodes in West End

NEW ORLEANS -- Firefighters were called to a boathouse fire Tuesday evening which totally destroyed one boat and damaged four boathouses.

Around 10:30 p.m., the New Orleans Fire Department was called to a blaze in the 7900 block of Breakwater Drive.

A man told authorities he went to "starts his boat and it exploded," according to NOFD. Firefighters went into the home where the boat was housed, but the boat inside was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire boat 'Blaze' was then dispatched to fight the fire from the back of the boathouse, while NOFD fought the fire from the front.

NOFD said residents reported a loud boom before they escaped from their homes.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

