NOFD union to vote no confidence in chief

NOFD Superintendent Tim McConnell

NEW ORLEANS – Firefighters will gather in front of the New Orleans Fire Department’s headquarters on Saturday morning to issue a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Tim McConnell.

The protest, planned for 10 a.m., comes two days after it was confirmed New Orleans firefighters were at the Liberty Place monument the morning it was taken down.

“Chief McConnell’s lack of sound leadership has consistently placed our citizens and firefighters in grave danger,” reads a flyer for the protest obtained by WWL-TV. “His political agenda and total disregard for the men and women of the New Orleans Fire Department has eroded away the morale.”

The union said the march would be to formally issue a no-confidence vote in McConnell, something union members began to discuss “about four months ago,” union President Nick Felton said.

McConnell, who was named superintendent in 2013, did not immediately return a call Friday afternoon seeking comment.

He inherited a department that faced several challenges, including a shrinking force, a smaller budget and morale issues.

Felton said the decision to formalize the vote in no confidence stemmed from the decision to involve a number of firefighters in the monument’s removal process.

He met Wednesday with Landrieu administration officials and later said there were “five or six” firefighters at the scene of the Liberty Place monument removal early Monday morning.

It’s not clear if the firefighters were there as a public-safety measure or to assist with disassembling the monument.

What also remains unclear is if McConnell was there while the monument was removed. A photo that circulated online showed what many believe was the chief with his face covered.

Felton said the union had concerns about firefighters’ safety during the removal, regardless of what role they played.

“We should not be in riot gear,” he told reporters earlier this week. “We should not be doing police-type work, and we are absolutely concerned that type of thing is going on.”

City Hall released a statement after Felton’s press conference that indicated firefighters were on the scene as part of a security plan the night the monument was taken down. The statement did not specify if the firefighters were there for medical support or worked as part of the crew that disassembled the stone monument.

Landrieu has said no prior notice will be given about when the monuments to Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and P.G.T. Beauregard will come down because of safety concerns.

WWL-TV reporter Sam Winstrom contributed to this report.

