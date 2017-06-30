Noose found hanging outside of New Orleans business

(Photo: Caresse Jackman/WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS- A former employee is outraged after he noticed a noose hanging up outside of his job earlier this week. It happened Wednesday at The Kearney Companies on France Road.

The Kearney companies is a maritime and railroad warehouse facility near the industrial canal.

Jason Allen said he arrived at work at 7am when his coworker alerted him to the hangman's noose. According to Allen when he told the general manager he just laughed it off and said that someone has a 'sick sense of humor.'

Allen said when he felt nothing was being done about it fast enough, he resigned the next day. Allen says he does not want to work anywhere he does not feel safe. Allen also said it is a shame we are still dealing with these issues in 2017.

"Somebody took their time. Made the perfect noose hole. Made the perfect noose loop. Swung it around a pole. You wold think that America as a whole would have evolved to a different element of thinking," Allen said.

David Kearney, the owner of The Kearney Companies released this statement:

"The Kearney Companies, Inc is aware of the symbol that was placed after work hours at an open break area near one of our warehouse locations where access is not under our direct control. We are investigating this unfortunate situation and we regret any negative feelings that this symbol might have caused with our employees or others in the community. Our company has a zero tolerance policy as it relates to any form of discrimination or a possible hate crime. Our company supports workplace diversity and we work hard to promote an safe environment for all of our employees.

"Once our investigation of this event is concluded, if there is any evidence of any form of discrimination, or any criminal activity that might have occurred, we will act accordingly with support from the proper law enforcement agencies. We understand the sensitivity of this symbol and will not tolerate this activity. We also encourage anyone with information pertinent to this investigation to come forward with that information immediately."

