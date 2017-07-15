NOPD: 16-year-old girl missing from N.O. East home

Photo via NOPD

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a girl who went missing from her home in Little Woods earlier this week.

Jeremira Snell, 16, was last seen at home in the 7800 block of Buffalo Road July 11. Police said she was last seen wearing a pink and black shirt, black leggings and a pair of white Adidas sandals.

Anyone with information about Snell is asked to call 7th District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

