NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Tuesday night in Gentilly.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Athis Street.

One witness told reporter Lauren Bale he heard 15-20 shots.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

