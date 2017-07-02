NOPD: 3 people robbed at gunpoint in City Park

Generic Police Lights (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating an armed robbery in City Park Sunday morning.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on a pier near the Big Lake area.

A preliminary report said two men and a woman were sitting on the pier when an armed man approached them. The robber punched an 18-year-old victim and took his backpack, cell phone, and cash, police said. He also stole a cell phone from a 17-year-old female and got into a fight with the other man, who police said was 19 or 20 years old.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

